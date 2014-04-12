Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 14, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 14 to 20, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Upfronts

Pivot TV holds its first upfront since last summer’s launch, which will precede its presentation with a press breakfast.

When: Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Where: The Lambs Club in New York City

Click here for the latest upfront information.

HRTS Newsmaker Luncheon

The creative minds behind some of the industry’s top shows will head to Beverly Hills, Calif. this week for the Hollywood Radio and Television Society’s annual Hitmakers panel. Event speakers include Masters of Sex’s Michelle Ashford (pictured above), Bates Motel’s Carlton Cuse, The Blacklist’s John Eisendrath and Orange Is the New Black’s Jenji Kohan.

When: Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Click here for more information.

Wi-Fi First

Multichannel News presents the Wi-Fi First webinar. The free live event, which will be moderated by MCN’s Jeff Baumgartner, will look at the crash course between cable operators and cellular operators as well as how “Wi-Fi First” will rocket MSOs forward.

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 14 *

8 p.m.

Syfy:Metal Hurlant Chronicles (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere)

ID:Restless Souls (series premiere)

Syfy:Warehouse 13 (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:Mom (season finale)

10 p.m.

ID:Fear Thy Neighbor (series premiere)

AHC:Against All Odds (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

TBS:Bam’s Bad Ass Game Show (series premiere)

11 p.m.

TNT:Private Lives of Nashville Wives (season finale)

* Tuesday, April 15 *

8 p.m.

PBS:Pioneers of Television (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Esquire:Knife Fight (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Celebrity Wife Swap (season premiere)

FX:Fargo (series premiere)

* Wednesday, April 16 *

9:30 p.m.

Travel:Toy Hunter (series finale)

10 p.m.

Great American Country:Moving Country (series premiere)

Esquire:Lucky Bastards (series premiere)

TLC:Web of Deceit (series premiere)

* Thursday, April 17 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Community (season finale)

E!:Secret Societies of Hollywood (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:The Crazy Ones (season finale)

Nat Geo:Life Below Zero (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Scandal (season finale)

NBC:Parenthood (season finale)

* Friday, April 18 *

9 p.m.

SundanceTV:The Writers' Room (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History 2:Hangar 1: The UFO Files (season finale)

* Saturday, April 19 *

9 p.m.

BBC America:Orphan Black (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:The Real History of Science Fiction (series premiere)

* Sunday, April 20 *

9 p.m.

Oxygen:Snapped (season premiere)

Weather:Will to Live (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ID:The Perfect Murder (series premiere)

AHC:Myth Hunters (season premiere)

NatGeo:Filthy Riches (series premiere)

Lifetime:Devious Maids (season premiere)

WGN America:Salem (series premiere)

Bravo:The Millionaire Matchmaker (season finale)

History 2:The Bible Rules (season finale)

ID:Unusual Suspects (season finale)