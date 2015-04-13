Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 13, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 13- 19, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Upfronts

After picking up a Mortal Instruments spinoff and three un scripted series, ABC Family will hold its upfront presentation for advertisers. The cable net will share the day with video service Crackle’s presentation, which was originally slated to be part of NewFronts, and TV One’s press luncheon.

Crackle, Tues., 11 a.m., Hudson Theatre, New York

TV One, Tues., 11:30 a.m., Helen Mills Event Space, New York

ABC Family, Tues., 5:30 p.m., SIR Stage 37, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 13 *

8 p.m.

Smithsonian: Lincoln’s Last Day (special)

9 p.m.

HBO: Living With Lincoln (premiere)

AMC: Turn (season premiere)

Travel: Bizarre Foods (season premiere)

FYI:Tiny House Nation (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Everything You Didn’t Know About Animals (special)

FYI:Outback National (series premiere)

* Tuesday, April 14 *

3:01 a.m.

Yahoo!: Other Space (series premiere)

8 p.m.

DLC: Little Person: Boston Strong (special)

9 p.m.

E!: Botched (season premiere)

* Wednesday, April 15 *

9 p.m.

NatGeo:Alaska State Troopers (season finale)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Million Dollar Listing: New York (season premiere)

* Friday, April 17 *

8 p.m.

Syfy: Bitten (season premiere)

CW: Cedric’s Barber Battle (series premiere)

ABC:Last Man Standing (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

CW: Whose Line is it Anyway? (season premiere)

ABC:Cristela (season finale)

9 p.m.

CW: The Messengers (series premiere)

Showtime: Knock, Knock, It’s Tig Notaro (special)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Lost Girl (season premiere)

* Saturday, April 18 *

9 p.m.

BBCA/AMC/IFC/SundanceTV/WE tv: Orphan Black (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBCA: Tatau (series premiere)

* Sunday, April 19 *

8 p.m.

CBS:50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards (special)

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season finale)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Naked and Afraid (season premiere)

Nat Geo Wild: Land of the Lemurs (special)