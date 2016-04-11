Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 11, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 11-April 17

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

AMC will host a For Your Consideration screening and panel of Better Call Saul on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif.

The Paley Center for Media will hold a Blindspot screening and panel on Monday in New York at 7 p.m.

What to Watch…

*Monday, April 11*

9 p.m.

PBS:Jackie Robinson (series premiere)

TBS:The Detour (series premiere)

Syfy:The Magicians (finale)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Hunters (series premiere)

Logo:Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul (series premiere)

ID:Disappeared (season premiere)

VH1:Behind the Movie: Exploring Chicago with the Cast of ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut’ (special)

*Tuesday, April 12*

Hulu:The Mindy Project (season premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW:iZombie (finale)

9 p.m.

Oxygen:Living With Funny (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Game of Silence (series premiere)

Discovery:The Last Alaskans (season premiere)

*Wednesday, April 13*

9 p.m.

NBC:Strong (series premiere)

10 p.m.

SundanceTV:The Last Panthers (series premiere)

DIY:Nashville Flipped (series premiere)

Velocity:Iron Resurrection (series premiere)

*Thursday, April 14*

7 p.m.

Ovation:Jane Austen: The Unseen Portrait (movie)

8 p.m.

Fox:Bones (midseason premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:American Grit (series premiere)

CMT:The Dude Perfect Show (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CMT:The Ed Bassmaster Show (series premiere)

BBC America:Orphan Black (season premiere)

11 p.m.

BBC America:After the Black (series premiere)

*Friday, April 15*

Netflix:Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild:World’s Funniest Dogs (special)

10 p.m.

Destination America:Ghost Brothers (series premiere)

Nat Geo Wild:Who’s Your Doggie? (special)

*Saturday, April 16*

8 p.m.

HBO:Confirmation (movie)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (season premiere)

Nat Geo Wild:Second Chance Chihuahuas (special)

10 p.m.

Reelz:Case Closed with AJ Benza (series premiere)

*Sunday, April 17*

8 p.m.

LMN:House of Darkness (movie)

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Good Witch (season premiere)

Nat Geo Wild:How Dogs Got Their Shapes (special)

TV Land:TV Land Icon Awards (special)

HMM:White Hot (movie)

HBO:Vinyl (finale)

10:00 p.m.

Comedy Central:Daniel Tosh: People Pleaser (special)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Girls (finale)

11:45 p.m.

Adult Swim:Mike Tyson Mysteries (season premiere)

Midnight

Adult Swim:Mr. Pickles (season premiere)