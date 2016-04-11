Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 11, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 11-April 17
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
AMC will host a For Your Consideration screening and panel of Better Call Saul on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif.
The Paley Center for Media will hold a Blindspot screening and panel on Monday in New York at 7 p.m.
What to Watch…
*Monday, April 11*
9 p.m.
PBS:Jackie Robinson (series premiere)
TBS:The Detour (series premiere)
Syfy:The Magicians (finale)
10 p.m.
Syfy:Hunters (series premiere)
Logo:Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul (series premiere)
ID:Disappeared (season premiere)
VH1:Behind the Movie: Exploring Chicago with the Cast of ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut’ (special)
*Tuesday, April 12*
Hulu:The Mindy Project (season premiere)
8 p.m.
The CW:iZombie (finale)
9 p.m.
Oxygen:Living With Funny (series premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC:Game of Silence (series premiere)
Discovery:The Last Alaskans (season premiere)
*Wednesday, April 13*
9 p.m.
NBC:Strong (series premiere)
10 p.m.
SundanceTV:The Last Panthers (series premiere)
DIY:Nashville Flipped (series premiere)
Velocity:Iron Resurrection (series premiere)
*Thursday, April 14*
7 p.m.
Ovation:Jane Austen: The Unseen Portrait (movie)
8 p.m.
Fox:Bones (midseason premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox:American Grit (series premiere)
CMT:The Dude Perfect Show (series premiere)
10 p.m.
CMT:The Ed Bassmaster Show (series premiere)
BBC America:Orphan Black (season premiere)
11 p.m.
BBC America:After the Black (series premiere)
*Friday, April 15*
Netflix:Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild:World’s Funniest Dogs (special)
10 p.m.
Destination America:Ghost Brothers (series premiere)
Nat Geo Wild:Who’s Your Doggie? (special)
*Saturday, April 16*
8 p.m.
HBO:Confirmation (movie)
9 p.m.
Animal Planet:Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (season premiere)
Nat Geo Wild:Second Chance Chihuahuas (special)
10 p.m.
Reelz:Case Closed with AJ Benza (series premiere)
*Sunday, April 17*
8 p.m.
LMN:House of Darkness (movie)
9 p.m.
Hallmark:Good Witch (season premiere)
Nat Geo Wild:How Dogs Got Their Shapes (special)
TV Land:TV Land Icon Awards (special)
HMM:White Hot (movie)
HBO:Vinyl (finale)
10:00 p.m.
Comedy Central:Daniel Tosh: People Pleaser (special)
10:30 p.m.
HBO:Girls (finale)
11:45 p.m.
Adult Swim:Mike Tyson Mysteries (season premiere)
Midnight
Adult Swim:Mr. Pickles (season premiere)
