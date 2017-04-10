Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 10, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 10-April 16

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, April 10*

Acorn TV:The Art Detectives (series premiere)

Acorn TV:Rake (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:The Great War (series premiere)

Discovery:Street Outlaws (season premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC:Better Call Saul (season premiere)

Food Network:Help My Yelp (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS:Angie Tribeca (season premiere)

*Tuesday, April 11*

8 p.m.

Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (midseason premiere)

Freeform:The Fosters (finale)

9 p.m.

Freeform:Switched at Birth (finale)

Discovery:Deadliest Catch (season premiere)

Science Channel:Space’s Deepest Secrets (season premiere)

Oxygen:Unprotected (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Detroiters (finale)

*Wednesday, April 12*

8 p.m.

Pop:Hollywood Darlings (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Pop:Return of the Mac (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Reelz:Exposed With Deborah Norville (series premiere)

Science Channel:NASA’s Unexplained Files (season premiere)

TNT:Major Crimes (finale)

10 p.m.

Reelz:National Enquirer Investigates (season premiere)

*Thursday, April 13*

9 p.m.

Discovery:Sacred Cod (movie)

*Friday, April 14*

Netflix:Chelsea (season premiere)

Amazon:Fortitude (season premiere)

Netflix:Mystery Science Theater 3000 (season premiere)

Netflix:Sandy Wexler (movie)

8 p.m.

CBS:MacGyver (finale)

*Saturday, April 15*

Netflix:Slam (movie)

8 p.m.

CBS:Ransom (finale)

9 p.m.

BBC America:Doctor Who (season premiere)

OWN:Iyanla: Fix My Life (season premiere)

HGTV:Lakefront Bargain Hunt: Renovation (season premiere)

Hallmark Channel:Like Cats & Dogs (movie)

10 p.m.

OWN:The Book of John Gray (series premiere)

BBC America:Class (series premiere)

HBO:J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film (special)

Animal Planet:The Vet Life (season premiere)

*Sunday, April 16*

8 p.m.

USA:Beverly Hills Dog Show (special)

Smithsonian:The Real Jesus of Nazareth (series premiere)

Starz:The White Princess (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Guerrilla (series premiere)

Food Network:Iron Chef Gauntlet (series premiere)

HBO:The Leftovers (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Girls (finale)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Veep (season premiere)