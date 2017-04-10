Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 10, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 10-April 16
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, April 10*
Acorn TV:The Art Detectives (series premiere)
Acorn TV:Rake (season premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS:The Great War (series premiere)
Discovery:Street Outlaws (season premiere)
10 p.m.
AMC:Better Call Saul (season premiere)
Food Network:Help My Yelp (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
TBS:Angie Tribeca (season premiere)
*Tuesday, April 11*
8 p.m.
Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (midseason premiere)
Freeform:The Fosters (finale)
9 p.m.
Freeform:Switched at Birth (finale)
Discovery:Deadliest Catch (season premiere)
Science Channel:Space’s Deepest Secrets (season premiere)
Oxygen:Unprotected (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central:Detroiters (finale)
*Wednesday, April 12*
8 p.m.
Pop:Hollywood Darlings (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Pop:Return of the Mac (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Reelz:Exposed With Deborah Norville (series premiere)
Science Channel:NASA’s Unexplained Files (season premiere)
TNT:Major Crimes (finale)
10 p.m.
Reelz:National Enquirer Investigates (season premiere)
*Thursday, April 13*
9 p.m.
Discovery:Sacred Cod (movie)
*Friday, April 14*
Netflix:Chelsea (season premiere)
Amazon:Fortitude (season premiere)
Netflix:Mystery Science Theater 3000 (season premiere)
Netflix:Sandy Wexler (movie)
8 p.m.
CBS:MacGyver (finale)
*Saturday, April 15*
Netflix:Slam (movie)
8 p.m.
CBS:Ransom (finale)
9 p.m.
BBC America:Doctor Who (season premiere)
OWN:Iyanla: Fix My Life (season premiere)
HGTV:Lakefront Bargain Hunt: Renovation (season premiere)
Hallmark Channel:Like Cats & Dogs (movie)
10 p.m.
OWN:The Book of John Gray (series premiere)
BBC America:Class (series premiere)
HBO:J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film (special)
Animal Planet:The Vet Life (season premiere)
*Sunday, April 16*
8 p.m.
USA:Beverly Hills Dog Show (special)
Smithsonian:The Real Jesus of Nazareth (series premiere)
Starz:The White Princess (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Guerrilla (series premiere)
Food Network:Iron Chef Gauntlet (series premiere)
HBO:The Leftovers (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Girls (finale)
10:30 p.m.
HBO:Veep (season premiere)
