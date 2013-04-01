Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 1-April 7

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 1-April 7.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Multichannel News‘ “Behind the Screen: Smart Data for Smart Discovery” Webinar



During this webinar moderated by Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux, GetGlue’s Alex Iskold and TMS’ Greg Loose will discuss the challenges of multiplatform content delivery.

When: Tuesday, 2 p.m.

Click here for more information and to register.

The Weather Channel Upfront

The Weather Channel will present its first upfront in five years at a breakfast with network president David Clark, who will present the network’s changes it has planned for live programming and overall refresh of the network, as well as its development strategy for the coming TV season.

When: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York

Bravo Upfront



When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Stage 37, New York

Discovery Communications Upfront



When: Thursday, 4 p.m.

Where: Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 1 *

8 p.m.

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Orange County (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Disney XD: Kickin’ It (season premiere)

9 p.m.

VH1: The Gossip Game (series premiere)

* Tuesday, April 2 *

9 p.m.

History: Top Gear (season finale)



TLC: 19 Kids and Counting (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

NBC: The New Normal (season finale)

10 p.m.

FX: Justified (season finale)



Syfy: Robot Combat League (season finale)

* Wednesday, April 3 *

9:30 p.m.

ABC: How to Live With Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life) (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Pot Cops (series premiere)

Oxygen: Best Ink (season premiere)

Syfy: Stranded (season finale)



TLC: My Crazy Obsession (season premiere)

* Thursday, April 4 *

8 p.m.

TLC: Casino Confidential (series premiere)

The Weather Channel: Hacking the Planet (season finale)

9 p.m.

AMC: Comic Book Men (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

AMC: Freakshow (season finale)

10 p.m.

NBC: Hannibal (series premiere)

AMC: Immortalized (season finale)

Animal Planet: North Woods Law (season finale)



Bravo: Tabatha Takes Over (season premiere)

History: Big Rig Bounty Hunters (season finale)



TBS: Men at Work (season premiere)

TLC: NY Ink (season premiere)

*Friday, April 5 *

10 p.m.

H2:America’sBook of Secrets (season premiere)

* Saturday, April 6 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet: My Cat From Hell (season premiere)

* Sunday, April 7 *

8 p.m.

CBS: The 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards

9 p.m.

AMC: Mad Men (season premiere)

Animal Planet: River Monsters (season premiere)

E!: Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (season finale)

Showtime: Shameless (season finale)

10 p.m.

BET: The Sheards (series premiere)

Showtime: House of Lies (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Showtime: Californication (season finale)