Where to Be, What to Watch: Nov. 25 - Dec. 1

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 25 - Dec. 1, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be...

50th Anniversary Special ‘Dr. Who: The Day of the Doctor'

Whovians can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the BBC series with select theater showings of Dr. Who: The Day of the Doctor in 3D. The special episode, which was simulcast on Nov. 23, heads to more than 300 big screens across the U.S. for the event.

When: Monday

Where: various

Click here for more information.

ABC Family's 'The Fosters' Giftaway Program

The network is offering up free DVDs of The Fosters to fans who want to gift their friends. Fans can sign up to send the DVDs via the show's Facebook page, starting on Thanksgiving. For the giftaway, ABC Family is producing 10,000 copies of the first 10 episodes of the series, which is set to return to the net on Jan. 13, 2014 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

When: Thursday

Where:The Foster's Facebook page

Click here for more information.

ABC Family's "25 Days of Christmas"

Get into the holiday spirit with ABC Family's Christmas countdown. The network kicks of its special programming by handing out "25 Days of Christmas" bags to people in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., New York, Philadelphia and Boston. Fans can also participate in the 25 Days of Christmas Spot the Bag sweepstakes by snapping a photo of either their bag or one they see and then sharing the image on Twitter or Instagram.

Bag Giveaway: Friday through Sunday

Sweepstakes: Begins Sunday and runs to Dec. 25

Click here for more information on the sweepstakes and bag giveaway.

What to Watch...

* Tuesday, Nov. 26 *

6 p.m.

Travel: Samantha Brown's Cash Attack (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Oxygen: Bad Girls Club: Miami (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC: Dancing With the Stars (season finale)

TNT: Boston's Finest (season premiere)

History: Top Gear (season finale)

10 p.m.

Food Network: Chopped (season premiere)

TNT: Marshal Law: Texas (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Nov. 27 *

9 p.m.

Esquire: The Getaway (season finale)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Haunted Highway (season premiere)

* Thursday, Nov. 28 *

10 p.m.

Science: Survivorman: Lost Pilots (season premiere)

* Friday, Nov. 29 *

9 p.m.

Reelz: Hollywood Scandals (series premiere)

ID: Deadly Women (season finale)

* Sunday, Dec. 1 *

7 p.m.

HLN: Cook You A... Off (series premiere)

8 p.m.

HLN: The Tim Ferriss Experiment (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

HLN: The Dose With Dr. Billy (series premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Treme (season premiere)

10 p.m.

MSNBC: Slave Hunter: Freeing Victims of Human Trafficking (series premiere)