From Viral Video to (Cable) Network Special

National Geographic Channel is producing a special based on a YouTube video.

The special, Caught on Safari: Battle at Kruger, takes an in depth look at one of the video sites most watched clips, and a 2007 YouTube award winner.

For those who may not be familiar with the viral video, “Battle at Kruger” as it has been titled on YouTube, features a baby buffalo caught between a hungry crocodile and a pride of lions, suffice it to say, a battle ensues.

Premiering on the network May 11 at 9 p.m., Battle at Kruger will examine the full story behind the video, including an interview with the amateur that caught the footage, and the safari leader who thought he had seen everything. The network will also have a panel of wildlife experts give “play by play” of the YouTube vid, which will be digitally enhanced with improved video and sound quality.

I won’t spoil the ending for you, but it is truly an incredible piece of work. The video is embedded below.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU8DDYz68kM[/embed]