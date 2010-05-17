An Upfront Boost From Detroit?

Upfronts 2010: Complete Coverage From B&C

There is a strong sense of optimism here in New York this upfront week, and that feeling picked up more steam Monday morning (May 17).

But while the TV world is focused on Manhattan today, the newest instigator of good feelings came from well west of here, specifically Detroit.

Monday morning as Fox sales chief Jon Nesvig was telling reporters on a conference call that the upfront will grow and the auto category will help on that front, General Motors was announcing it first quarterly profit in about three years.

So while you usually know a network sales chief is exaggerating during upfront week if they are moving their lips, Nesvig - and his counterparts around the business - had a new, and legitimate, reason to smile on Monday.

