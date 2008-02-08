Since 2005, a trio of anonymous sports fans have railed against sports journalists and commentators—particularly ESPN’s Joe Morgan—on the blog Fire Joe Morgan.

Using the pseudonyms ‘Ken Tremendous,’ ‘Dak,’ and ‘Junior,’ the editors skewer ridiculous statements and apparent ignorance of Morgan and his peers.

“Yes, there are a lot of terrible analysts out there,” explained Tremendous in a July 2007 post. “But only Joe has what we really crave: a unique blend of ignorance, inexplicable anger, arrogance, and haughtiness.”

Last week, the editors decided to remove their masks and reveal that they are all TV writers in Los Angeles: Alan Yang (Junior), formerly a writer on NBC’s Last Call With Carson Daly and a consultant on South Park, Dave King (Dak), a writer for TBS’ Frank TV and Michael Schur (Tremendous), a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s The Office.

In a Feb. 5 post, the trio explained why they decided to reveal their identities now. After talking to other bloggers “and like 28 minutes of low-grade soul searching,” wrote Schur (who has also appeared in The Office as Dwight Schrute’s brother Mose, below), they decided that their victims deserved to know who their accusers were.

Besides, he added, “we figured no one cares that much one way or the other, so why not?”

How about Joe Morgan? Alas, calls for comment were not returned at press time.