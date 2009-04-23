‘Ugly Betty’ Celebrating Renewal At Citi Field

Apparently Betty Suárez is a New York Mets fan. The cast of ABC’s Ugly Betty will be at Citi Field tomorrow (April 24) to tape scenes for the show’s season finale, according to a Major League Baseball spokesperson.

Thankfully for those involved with its production, it will not be the series finale. Ugly Betty’s fate was uncertain until today, when it got a fourth season pick-up from ABC.

Citi Field is the New York Mets’ brand new ballpark, having opened its gates for the first time earlier this month.

The Ugly Betty shoot will be the first time a television show or movie has taped in the new stadium. The plotline will see Betty and her boyfriend Matt on a double date at Shea Stadium, sorry, Citi Field with her former boyfriend and coworker Henry and his girlfriend.

If you want to see what happens, you can try and get tickets to tomorrow’s game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals. Otherwise you can wait till May 21 and see what happens on ABC.