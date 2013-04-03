Twitter Heats Up With Leno/Fallon 'Tonight Show' Succession Announcement
Upon the news that Jay Leno would step down from the NBC’s Tonight Show in spring 2014 with Jimmy Fallon succeeding him as host of the perennial late-night talk show—which will move back to New York City from Burbank, Calif., executive produced by Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels—social media exploded with congratulations for Fallon and predictions of who would take over for him in the 12:35 a.m. slot.
congratulations to my dear, sweet @jimmyfallon - a formidable rival and an incredible lover
@jimmykimmel, Jimmy Kimmel, host, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live
Congrats to @jimmyfallon! Looking forward to the Tonight Show coming back to the Big Apple where it belongs.
@MikeBloomberg, New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg
Leno leaving? Fallon taking over? Wasn’t April Fools Day Monday?
@maskedscheduler, rumored TV executive
MAZEL to the great @jimmyfallon !!!!!!!!!!!! What can’t Jimmy do!?!?! #TonightShow
@BravoAndy, Andy Cohen, host, Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and executive VP, development and talent, Bravo
Congratulations @JimmyFallon - so, so happy + excited for you! #TonightShow #Kvelling http://youtu.be/YS0jVU8fLc4
@hitRECordJoe, actor and producer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Via Hollywood Reporter: Sources close to Jimmy Fallon are reporting that he is stoked.
@DannyZuker, Danny Zuker, writer and executive producer, ABC’s Modern Family
@jimmyfallon - CONGRATS TO U - MR TONIGHT SHOW !!!! SO HAPPY 4 U !!
@Rosie, Rosie O’Donnell
Congrats to @jimmyfallon for taking over Tonight show! Long deserved! http://nyti.ms/ZzZnJm next up, the brilliant @sethmeyers21
@TheRealAliL, Ali Larter, actress
Heeeeeeere’s JIMMY!!! CONGRATS @jimmyfallon !!! @NBC #TonightShow
@oliviamunn, Olivia Munn, actress
Congrats @jimmyfallon and mets bucket hat guy
@RyanSeacrest, Ryan Seacrest, host, Fox’s American Idol and producer
