TV Industry Reacts to Same Sex-Marriage Decision

The TV industry was abuzz following the announcement of the Supreme Court's decision (5 to 4) Friday that same-sex marriage is legal in all 50 states. From Gina Rodriguez to Ellen DeGeneres, the response has been largely positive (unlike some presidential hopefuls).

Below is a compilation of reactions from around Twitter.

"Let's use this victory as a reminder to keep pushing for equality on every frontier. We have the power!"

—Lena Dunham

“LOVE WINS!!!!!!! WE ARE EQUAL!!!!!!!! Ps. Somebody marry me, quick!!!!!”

—Andy Cohen

“Love won. #MarriageEquality”

—Ellen DeGeneres

“Hugely emotional that marriage equality has finally come to the U.S. History! Love ALWAYS wins.”

—Jesse Tyler Ferguson

“Supreme Court rules 5-4 that same-sex marriage is legal nationwide. YES!!!!!!!”

—Emmy Rossum

“Now there we have it,each and every one of us entitled to the same privilege of marriage,isn't that what life is about. Thank you..finally.”

—Lisa Vanderpump

“Couldn't be more filled with love and hope at the Supreme Court ruling of Same Sex Marriage, I can say 'it's about damn time' but I won't!”

—Gina Rodriguez

“I am proud to say that I am proud of my country today. #EqualityForAll”

—Mark Duplass

“Holy shit SCOTUS!! What an amazing day and what a great step forward for America”

—Alan Cumming

“#MarriageEquality for all. In honor of this historic event, here's a celebratory video from @ScottIcenogle & me. https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=900460936676891&set=vb.235697306486594&type=2&theater …”

—Sean Hayes

“I am overwhelmed with joy! It's feels good to be an American in all 50 states! There's still more to do, but I'm celebrating today! #LOVE”

—Wanda Sykes

“It's a new day. Thank you Supreme Court. Thank you Justice Kennedy. Your opinion is profound, in more ways than you may know. #huzzah”

—Neil Patrick Harris