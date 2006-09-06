Transsexuals, Incest, SpongeBob?

As B&C reported a few weeks ago, the Parents Television Council has been on a full-court press to shut down the advertisers on FX freakfest Nip/Tuck. So which pitch person did I see upon flicking over to FX (58 on my Time Warner dial) at 10 p.m. last night? The dandily-dressed seaman flogging Captain Morgan’s? A sea of reedy nubiles quaffing Malibu?

Nope, it was none other than that pineapple-dwelling cook from the Krusty Krab. Yes, SpongeBob SquarePants was frolicking about in full pitch mode, mere seconds before Nip kicked off.

Concerned parents, take heart. Bob was merely touting a local county fair, not breakfast cereal or Band-Aids or vitamins for the kiddies. Still, his presence lent a surreal air to a program that’s pretty darn surreal to begin with.

By Michael Malone