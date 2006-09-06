Transsexuals, Incest, SpongeBob?
As B&C reported a few weeks ago, the Parents Television Council has been on a full-court press to shut down the advertisers on FX freakfest Nip/Tuck. So which pitch person did I see upon flicking over to FX (58 on my Time Warner dial) at 10 p.m. last night? The dandily-dressed seaman flogging Captain Morgan’s? A sea of reedy nubiles quaffing Malibu?
Nope, it was none other than that pineapple-dwelling cook from the Krusty Krab. Yes, SpongeBob SquarePants was frolicking about in full pitch mode, mere seconds before Nip kicked off.
Concerned parents, take heart. Bob was merely touting a local county fair, not breakfast cereal or Band-Aids or vitamins for the kiddies. Still, his presence lent a surreal air to a program that’s pretty darn surreal to begin with.
By Michael Malone
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.