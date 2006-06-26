Tough Day at 'The Office'

Creed Bratton, who plays a quality assurance rep for paper company Dunder Mifflin on The Office, once played guitar for stoner rock band the Grass Roots, whose song “Let’s Live For Today” was a hit in 1967. Creed’s character on the NBC comedy is also named Creed, and his character also played guitar with a stoner rock band.

It can be a bit hard to tell the difference between Creed the actor and Creed the character, as Creed the interview subject seems to frequently flit between the two. Let’s just say that this edition of Just Wondering… does little to clear up the distinction.

We were just wondering…how did you end up on The Office?

I had been burned out from so many years in the rock and roll business, and I didn’t know where to go. I’d been working in porno. I’m not proud of it—it was drugs and stuff that got me into it. I did a lot of very, very forgettable films, but I did one that I’m kind of proud of, a porn-noir called The Schlong Goodbye. I still get fan mail for that.

I didn’t know what to do, so I got on a bus and woke up in Scranton, PA. I wandered around town a while, and got a job at Dunder Mifflin. I work in quality assurance. They call me up and ask me if the paper’s good quality, and I assure them it is.

What was your childhood like?

I was left on a doorstep and adopted by a Chinese family. That’s why I speak Chinese. They bound my feet because they thought it would make me more attractive to prospective suitors. Unfortunately, they realized later that you only do that to women. I lost a toe because of that. That was a problem in my porno past. But in a big pileup, you could say, there’s Creed, the guy with the four toes. I have very hairy feet, so it grows right over the missing toe.

