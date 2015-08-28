Top 5 Things to Watch at the MTV VMAs

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Miley Cyrus, airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. Here is what to keep an eye out for:

— Miley Cyrus: With her often raunchy and controversial stage antics — think her 2013 “Blurred Lines” performance with Robin Thicke — who knows what to expect when she takes the stage as host.

— Nicki Minaj: The rapper, who did not take kindly to missing out a nomination for Video of the Year, is opening the show with a performance.

— Taylor Swift — The leading nomination-getter’s music video “Wildest Dreams” will premiere during the pre-show.

— Justin Bieber — The pop star will perform “What Do You Mean,” his new single, for the first time.

— Kanye West: The rapper won’t have to steal the mic from anyone Sunday (Taylor Swift, you can breathe easy) as he is set to take accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, MTV’s version of a lifetime achievement award.