Too Much Variety=No Variety

Geez, what a range of viewing options on broadcast TV at 8 p.m. last night. CBS had singing variety show Rock Star: Supernova, NBC had singing/hula hooping/spoon-playing variety show America’s Got Talent, Fox had dancing variety show So You Think You Can Dance, and ABC had singing variety show The One: Making a Music Star.

With apologies to 11-year-old girls everywhere, when will the networks realize not all viewers are 11-year-old girls?

I found solace in the Mets-Reds game, at least until that hit a long rain delay. What was I supposed to do then, read a damn book or something?

By Michael Malone