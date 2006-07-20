Too Much Variety=No Variety
Geez, what a range of viewing options on broadcast TV at 8 p.m. last night. CBS had singing variety show Rock Star: Supernova, NBC had singing/hula hooping/spoon-playing variety show America’s Got Talent, Fox had dancing variety show So You Think You Can Dance, and ABC had singing variety show The One: Making a Music Star.
With apologies to 11-year-old girls everywhere, when will the networks realize not all viewers are 11-year-old girls?
I found solace in the Mets-Reds game, at least until that hit a long rain delay. What was I supposed to do then, read a damn book or something?
By Michael Malone
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.