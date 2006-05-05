OK, now that the tsunami warning has been canceled for the South Pacific after that underwater earthquake hit near Tonga, I can say this.

Be honest, now. Were there any other Baby Boomers who thought about the 1960's sitcom McHale's Navy when they saw New Caledonia on the map showing the nearest Islands to the quake's epicenter.

And for how many people was that the first time you have even thought about New Caledonia since the Tiger of the Pacific, Quinten McHale, hailed from those parts in the TV land of our misspent youths.

As I recall, New Caledonia was the nearest port of call for the crew of PT 73 (was it 73?).

By John Eggerton