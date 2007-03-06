Did the media-fueled obsession with Anna Nicole Smith and Britney Spears help prompte the stock market plunge/correction?

Two days before the drop, CNBC's Dylan Ratigan (Fast Money )suggested that the market was in for what he called the "blonde correction," suggesting that the market had become distracted into complacency by the tabloid stories.

Plus there was a third blonde, Goldilocks, apparently a Wall Street term for a market that is neither too hot nor too cold.

Three blondes and a bull market spell trouble, he said, and proved ultimately prophetic.

By John Eggerton

