Thieves Vote - It's Blu-Ray (and *NOT* HD-DVD!)

Well, we can’t claim credit for breaking this story, but it sure is interesting.

Over the weekend there was a robbery at Northgate Silver Platters, a DVD store in Seattle. The thieves cleaned out the Blu-Ray department - and left behind *all* of the HD-DVD format titles. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer has full details.

As they say in the legal field, res ipsa loquitur - the thing speaks for itself.