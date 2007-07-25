Thieves Vote - It's Blu-Ray (and *NOT* HD-DVD!)
Well, we can’t claim credit for breaking this story, but it sure is interesting.
Over the weekend there was a robbery at Northgate Silver Platters, a DVD store in Seattle. The thieves cleaned out the Blu-Ray department - and left behind *all* of the HD-DVD format titles. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer has full details.
As they say in the legal field, res ipsa loquitur - the thing speaks for itself.
