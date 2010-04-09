TeamCoCo.com Prepares To Enter Phase Two

Conan O’Brien’s official tour website is preparing to relaunch with new features Monday, according to former Late Night and Tonight Show blogger Aaron Bleyaert.

Writing on his personal blog, Bleyaert says that TeamCoco.com will soon be the home to an official tour blog, as well as behind the scenes videos and other features.

“Starting on Monday, we will be launching phase 2 of TeamCoco.com - from then on, that will be your one stop shop to everything Conan Tour related!” Bleyaert writes.

Right now the site just has a downloadable tour poster and list of tour dates.

O’Brien is said to be in negotiations with Fox, and other networks, about hosting a new talk show, though as of now no firm deal has been made.