TCA: Watch Hulu Trailers and Teasers

Pasadena, Calif. — Hulu took the TCA winter 2017 press tour stage Saturday to tout its upcoming fare.

Take a peek at the programming, including season two of The Path and the anticipated Harlots and The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Path — Season 2 premieres Jan. 25

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMNXtuPCh0Y[/embed]

The Handmaid’s Tale - Premieres April 26

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dre0wQmLGe8[/embed]

National Treasure — Premieres March 1

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bM9kiD8OudQ[/embed]

Harlots - Premieres March 29

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPrHv1nMZxc[/embed]

Please Like Me — Premieres Jan. 7

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38blU2FAjts[/embed]