TCA: Watch Hulu Trailers and Teasers
Pasadena, Calif. — Hulu took the TCA winter 2017 press tour stage Saturday to tout its upcoming fare.
Take a peek at the programming, including season two of The Path and the anticipated Harlots and The Handmaid’s Tale.
The Path — Season 2 premieres Jan. 25
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMNXtuPCh0Y[/embed]
The Handmaid’s Tale - Premieres April 26
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dre0wQmLGe8[/embed]
National Treasure — Premieres March 1
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bM9kiD8OudQ[/embed]
Harlots - Premieres March 29
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPrHv1nMZxc[/embed]
Please Like Me — Premieres Jan. 7
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38blU2FAjts[/embed]
