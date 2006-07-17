TCA Update -- 23 Hours Until Salma
Just got the ABC TCA schedule for the next two days and it looks pretty interesting, from Jimmy Kimmel flipping burgers at a BBQ to Charles Gibson conducting a session live via satellite from the Middle East.
But then a closer look revealed that at 2:15pm Pacific on Tuesday, sitting on a panel for the new show Ugly Betty, will be none other than Salma Hayek.
If you see a tent sitting outside the Ritz-Carlton's ballroom tonight, you will know that I just became the first media member in the history of TCA to camp out overnight to get a front-row seat to a panel.
–Ben Grossman
