TCA: ‘Truth Be Told’ to Bring Debate and Diversity to NBC

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Creatives of NBC’s freshman comedy Truth Be Told want the series to spark debate.

“I want you to be divided at home,” said executive producer DJ Nash Thursday during a TCA summer press tour panel for the series. “I want you to not agree with your spouse, your wife…and that conversation will start a national conversation.”

Truth Be Told, which is based in part on Nash’s life, follows two couples with varying cultural perspectives and will touch on topics ranging from race to pop culture to socio-economic status.

“The thing that I really like about this show and the way it is being crafted is that it really leans into what people are already talking about and conversations that are already happening,” said executive producer Will Packer, who joined Nash on stage along with stars Vanessa Lachey, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tone Bell and Bresha Webb.

The producers also said that they want the show to be part of the “new water cooler” of social media.

“Now we’re doing a social media conversation and our idea is to do a show, get viewers watching and talking about that show and bring those viewers back with their friends,” said Nash.

Truth Be Told premieres on Oct. 16.