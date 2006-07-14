TCA-There are No Stupid Questions…Except Maybe This One

OK, seriously? Possibly the lamest question yet. One critic just asked Andre why his animated series is called Class of 3000 because she doesn’t think it looks like it takes place in the year 3000. Andre–graciously explains it’s a play on his stage name. He also says doing the show for Cartoon is easy for him, given that both he and the network make their home in Atlanta. He says he’s happy to be doing a “true Southern cartoon with Ted Turner,” and says his cartoon favorites are Peanuts, Fat Albert and The Simpsons.

By Anne Becker