TCA-Messages From a Flower

Possibly the oddest TCA transition yet – amidst a mini-exodus of filing reporters, Discovery Networks just switched from a satellite feed of Ted Koppel to spoken-word specialist Cornelious "See" Flowers, there to introduce TLC’s new reality series The Messengers, a hunt for the next great motivational speaker.

Flowers, in a T-shirt bearing the word "Stand," got applause from critics for a lengthy speech filled with tidbits like, "If you’ve fallen for something you don’t know, why don’t you stand for something you believe?" That was of course followed by the requisite questions on whether the show had religious overtimes – apparently a hot topic, as the question been asked at other networks’ presentations.

By Anne Becker