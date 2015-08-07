TCA: Lee Daniels Talks ‘Empire’ Spinoff, Emmys Snub

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Fans of Fox’s Empire can expect to see a spinoff of the hit series. At least, according to series creator Lee Daniels.

“I think that there is going to be a spin off from Empire,” said Daniels, Thursday during the TCA summer press tour panel for the show. “Without a question. There’s so much ripe story.”

Daniels, who is also a writer and executive producer on the series, said that in the writer’s room they have already talked about the families of the main characters, Cookie and Lucious Lyon.

The creator also addressed the series’ Emmy nominations — Empire received three noms but was not included in the best drama category.

“We’ve got a lot of good shows on television and so I think that I believe that que sera sera,” said Daniels, breaking into the classic song. “It is what it is. It’s all good.”

Executive producer Brian Grazer added: “To have one of our lead actors, Taraji, get nominated is a huge, huge thing for a first season show.”

Many fans of the popular series were up in arms over the noms and Daniels said that one of the reasons that Empire has resonated so well is because of its storytelling.

“I think that what we were trying to do is tell a story that was universal,” said Daniels. “It’s the American dream that we were trying to tell.”

Season two of Empire premieres on Sept. 23.

Other highlights from the panel included:

—Star Taraji P. Henson talked about what it’s like to play Cookie. “I am having the time of my life,” she said, adding “I’d say that probably 80% is Cookie and 20% is Taraji.”

—Daniels confirmed that Mariah Carey will indeed guest star on the second season of Empire but did not reveal any more details of her appearance.

—Empire is Daniels first television project and he admitted that it was challenging. “When you start a television show you don’t really know what you are doing,” he said.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9bSk7ZedEU[/embed]