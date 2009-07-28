TCA: Joy Behar Still Wants To Know What Palin Is Reading

Ken Jautz, executive VP of CNN Worldwide and Joy Behar spoke about her upcoming HLN program The Joy Behar Show, which premieres September 28at 9 p.m. ET, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, Calif. July 28. (Get complete coverage here.)

The outspoken View co-host talked about who she wants to interview, her experience with Rosie O’Donnell, the burning question she still wants Sarah Palin to answer and more.

Highlights are below.

On having The View co-hosts on the show

“I’m sure we’ll have them on as guests. They have great stories and opinions.”

On who she wants to interview

“[Italian Prime Minister] Berlusconi’s mistress or him. People like that. Anybody that is in the news and can tell us something we don’t hear on other shows.

I butted heads with Ann Coulter many times and enjoyed it. I don’t want people to agree with me; I want to have lively discussions and spirited debates.”

On using humor

“It’s a great way to make people relax and go with the flow of the conversation. Jon Stewart has become the philosopher of the day because he gets people to tell the truth. The more stressed people are, the more they need to have a laugh.”

On why she thinks Sarah Palin would come on her show

“She might get a real conversation from another woman out of me…[I would say], ‘When Katie Couric asked what you read, why couldn’t you come up with an answer?’…[She could have said] The Moose Gazette or something…No one has asked her that. Or ‘Why do you think the press is against you in so many ways?’..I think what she would get is a real conversation from someone who wants real answers.”

On Rosie O’Donnell’s time at The View

“It was a very interesting year for me. It was very volatile. Rosie is a strong personality and she came in there and ruffled feathers. We got good numbers that year. Barbara got a little ruffled too…Sometimes I thought I could live without it and sometimes I sorta got into it. Everyday is a new story over there [at The View]: Who’s having a good time? Who’s having a baby? The View is a reality show in the highest order in a way.”

On how her show is different than Nancy Grace’s show

“I have so many things that I am interested in. It could be economy, health care or it could be Paris Hilton. Nancy stays pretty much to a specific format; I will not be like that.”