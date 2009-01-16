TCA: The Jonas Brothers Face the Critics

Tween heartthrobs The Jonas Brothers traded in their usual crowd of screaming teen girls for a crowd of critics and reporters at the presentation for their new Disney Channel series “JONAS” at the Television Critics Association Friday. Their new series, set for 21 episodes, was initially rumored to be a spy genre, but was changed instead to be loosely based on their lives as rock stars.

“There cover was blown by Dick Cheney,” executive producer Michael Curtis joked. “The spy concept was very big and very ambitious and it was something that started to not feel quite right…A show that captured more of their real lives…became more interesting to do.”

One thing not captured on the show will be their upcoming performance on inauguration day.

“It’s absolutely an honor to be able to perform. For me, I’ve always talked about a future in the White House one day, so to be able — [laughter] — to go back should be fun…We couldn’t have been more thrilled than to have been asked to do that event specifically,” Nick Jonas said.

The boys said they enjoy performing for live audiences.

“We love it. It’s high pressure,” Kevin Jonas said.

They also revealed some of the songs they’re performing at the event: Burn’in Up; S.O.S.; Year 3000 and Lovebug.

The singing trio also talked about meeting President-elect Obama’s daughters, whose adoration of the group made headlines.

“We actually met them when we were on ‘Ellen’…It was really cool to meet them after hearing that they had been fans. We played ping pong and they beat me,” Nick Jonas said.