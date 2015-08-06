TCA: John Stamos Pulls Pants Down on ‘Grandfathered’

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — John Stamos has been looking to get back on TV for a long time and he said Fox’s Grandfathered was the right project.

“This is the show I have been waiting for for 10 years,” he said Thursday during the TCA summer press tour panel for the show. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Shooting for the series, which cetners on Stamos' character Jimmy learning he is a father and grandfather, has already begun and costar Josh Peck has taken advantage of the chance to post some revealing cast images on social media.

“For some reason we decided to pull our pants down,” said Stamos of the photo Peck posted to his Instagram and captioned “There goes your childhood.”

Stamos is the consummate bachelor and he said that the show mirrors his personal life.

“Is this the pilot or is this an E! True Hollywood Story of my life?” he said of the series.

The panel not surprisingly veered to questions about Stamos’ other TV project, Fuller House, Netflix’s reboot of the popular sitcom Full House.

The actor, who reprises his role as Uncle Jesse, revealed that he has already shot the first few episodes of the streamer's project.

“I am so excited we’re bringing it back,” said Stamos, who described Full House as one of the first unconventional family shows.

Other highlights from the panel included:

—Stamos addressed the controversial trailer for Lifetime’s The Unauthorized Full House Story, in which he is showed as not too keen on the Olsen twins. He said that it is true that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle on the sitcom, did initially cry a lot and were hard to work with. He added, though, that after replacing them briefly with redhead twins, they decided to bring the Olsen twins back.

—Grandfather is an uncomfortable word for Stamos. He said he still has a hard time saying the series’ title.

Granfathered premieres on Fox Sept. 29.