TCA: I Am Spartacus...And I Need a Prosthetic

Starz’s new original series Spartacus: Blood and Sand will debut Jan. 22, 2010 at 10 p.m., network executives announced at the TCA summer press tour July 29 in Pasadena, Calif.



Spartacus will show the world of gladiators in the Roman Republic, and from the preview, will be filled with plenty of violence, gore and sex.

A series filled with so much sex and nudity presented some problems for a handful of male cast members, the executive producers revealed.

When asked by a critic if there will be an “I am Spartacus” moment similar to the one in Stanley Kubrick’s 1960 film Spartacus starring Kirk Douglas, executive producer Steve S. Deknight said, “You will hear ‘I am Spartacus,’ but in a very, very different way.”

“Some guys aren’t as well endowed as other guys,” DeKnight continued. “So we had to create the ‘Kirk Douglas,’ so it was aptly named. There was a prosthetic the guys could wear to feel more comfortable.”

The producers would not divulge which actors wore the prosthetic. “We can’t give away our trade secrets,” executive producer Rob Tapert said.

But the crowd wasn’t just interested in male nudity. One critic finally asked star Lucy Lawless if she will also be naked.

“I’m afraid so,” Lawless said. “So far, not entirely. I am kinda praying that day never comes. It’s sorta stressful.”

Perhaps a prosthetic would help lessen her stress.