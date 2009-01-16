TCA: Don't Walk Out On Jimmy Fallon!

Jimmy Fallon is already practicing fighting for his audience before his new NBC latenight show debuts March 2.

He had a filled room for his TCA session Thursday afternoon, but it followed three back-to-back sessions with no break: the NBC exec Q&A, the Untitled-Amy-Poehler-Project and the session for MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

As people got up to leave the room, Fallon called out each one of them. He shames the first guy to get up into sitting back down. Says Fallon, “That’s right, sit down.” As a woman leaves the room well into the presentation, Jimmy says: “There’s another one. She doesn’t like the word genre. It’s too French.”

Easy, Jimmy. You try sitting through three sessions without a bathroom break!