TCA: CBS’ ‘Life in Pieces’ ‘Exactly Like Looney Tunes’ Says EP

Beverly Hills, Calif. — CBS’ upcoming Life in Pieces isn’t your typical network comedy fare.

“It’s exactly like Looney Tunes, to be honest,” said executive producer Jason Winer Monday during the TCA summer press tour.

The single-cam laugher tells the independent stories of related family members.

“We’re committed and CBS is committed to letting us tell odd stories,” said executive producer Aaron Kaplan.

Winer and Kaplan were joined on stage by creator and executive producer Justin Adler and stars Dianne Wiest, James Brolin, Zoe Lister-Jones, Colin Hanks, Angelique Cabral, Thomas Sadoski, Betsy Brandt and Dan Bakkedahl.

“The chemistry within the group probably came quicker than any other show,” said Hanks, who was the first star attached to the show.

The cast and producers joked and showed a familiarity that is not often seen on the TCA stage and their enthusiasm for the project was echoed earlier in the day by CBS Entertainmen chairman Nina Tassler.

"We all read it and flipped for it right away," said Tassler during her executive session Monday. "And the most important thing was the characters, even in this big ensemble, the characters were very distinctive."