The Taste of Truthiness
Comedy Central's Stephen Colbert has now joined Jerry Garcia, Wavy Gravy, Dave Matthews and a select few others in acheiving an honor that is a sweet fantasy to dessert lovers everywhere: having a Ben & Jerry's flavor named for him.
Stephen Colbert's Americone Dream is the latest creamy confection to emerge from the Ben & Jerry's machine. The new flavor was announced by the company on Wednesday as being "the sweet taste of liberty in your mouth."
Will Colbert acheive the frozen-delight heights of Jerry Garcia, for whom the wildly popular Cherry Garcia was named?
That remains to be seen, but the ingredients do sound tasty: vanilla ice cream with fudge-covered waffle-cone pieces and caramel.
Colbert is the first TV celeb to receive the B&J's honor. We wonder if Jon Stewart is jealous?
By Rebecca Stropoli
