'South Park' Goes to the Gallery

To celebrate South Park’s 15th season, Comedy Central has paired with pop surrealist painter Ron English to curate “15 Artists Interpret South Park,” on display at Opera Gallery New York March 28-April 10. The exhibition features interpretations of the iconic characters and notable scenes by artists handpicked by English, including Greg Craola Simkins, whose piece “Kenny Angel” references Kenny’s many untimely deaths. Fans are encouraged to submit their own art at SouthParkStudios.com up until May 15; English and the South Park staff will display the best pieces at Comic-Con when the exhibit travels to San Diego in July.

Click on the pictures below to view a full-size image.