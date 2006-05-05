'The Sopranos': Life Imitates Art, Over and Over Again

OK, what is it with the cast members of The Sopranos ? Is it not enough for them to play gangstas on TV? Has the line between fantasy and reality somehow blurred for these actors? Has method acting taken on a whole new meaning?

Yes, two more Sopranos co-stars have had run-ins with the law, and we're not talking about on the small screen.

John Ventimiglia, who plays chef Artie Bucco on the show, was arraigned on Monday for drunken driving and drug possession after officers spotted him (allegedly!) weaving in and out of traffic.

And Louis Gross, who plays bodyguard Perry Annunziata, has been charged with criminal mischief by a woman who claims the actor broke into her home April 18.

These two join an esteemed roster of arrested Sopranos cast members: Lillo Brancato Jr. (charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of a police officer), Vincent "Big Pussy" Pastore (he pleaded guilty last year for attempted assault on his girlfriend), and Rober Iller (A.K.A. Tony Soprano Jr.), who pleaded guilty to a mugging back in 2002.

As Tony Soprano himself said on Sunday's Sopranos episode about The Godfather (when Anthony Jr. used a scene in that mob classic to justify the poorly attempted murder of Uncle Junior), "It's a movie!"

Sopranos cast members: "It's a TV show!"

By Rebecca Stropoli