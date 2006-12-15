SNL’s $20 Million Men

Granted, the adage about how Saturday Night Live alum can't find success in movies hasn’t been an adage in some time. Nonetheless it was interesting to see that, in today’s Wall Street Journal, three of the four funnymen mentioned as being in Jim Carrey’s $20 million-a-picture pantheon cut their comic teeth on SNL. Ben Stiller (’88-’89), Adam Sandler (’91-’95) and Will Ferrell (’95-‘02) were the three. While they were toiling in Studio 8H at various times, the fourth, Vince Vaughn, was busy being so money in Swingers.

By Michael Malone