SNL: A Bleep In a Box

Attention last minutes shoppers: Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg have given new meaning to "giving of yourself" and "package" this holiday season with the perfect gift for that special someone.

The two men did a skit this weekend on Saturday Night Live–suited up like the greasier portions of New Kids on the Block meets Daryl Hall and John Oates meets the back room of a bad place near a Robins 8th and Walnut–and crooned a soulful tune aptly titled "Dick in a Box." On network television, however, that became "[Bleep] in Box."

Thankfully, NBC.com and YouTube immediately put up the video in all its unedited, uncensored glory.

"Oooohhh! I thought it was cock in a box," someone said to me this morning when I was trying to have an intelligent discussion about the issues presented in putting the video online. Her comment wasn't without merit, however, because it indicates, once again, how pointless bleeping out expletives on television is in the first place. I mean, if this tactic was even remotely effective, shouldn't she have postulated it was a clock in a box? A rock in a box? Tickets to Zurich in a box? You get my drift…

Which moved me to call NBC and become better educated on the protocol for this sort of FCC and Indecency crackdown sidestep on late-night television. Why is it okay for the NBC website, but not the network proper? And, more importantly, does that make sense? And how long will it last before the FCC gets serious about what gets play online? I mean, you can put Jimmy and Suzie to bed before SNL comes on, but what's the point when they are online the next morning surfing around before breakfast? While I wait for a call back, take a look at the video yourself.



By Caroline Palmer