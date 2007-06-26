SKeletons Unearthed

I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming release–sometime this week–of CIA documents unearthing a bunch of skeletons in their closet.

Among the attempted assassinations and the various general rights-deprivations in the name of national security are apparently some phone-tappings of journalists.

It will be interesting to see who shows up, particularly around that early 1970’s time frame when the Nixon administration had its presidential knickers in a twist over reporting by CBS and The Washington Post in particular.

The power of the federal government to intimidate a free press from the shadows is another reminder of whay a federal shield law is needed to protect journalists from more open intimidation.

By John Eggerton