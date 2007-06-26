SKeletons Unearthed
I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming release–sometime this week–of CIA documents unearthing a bunch of skeletons in their closet.
Among the attempted assassinations and the various general rights-deprivations in the name of national security are apparently some phone-tappings of journalists.
It will be interesting to see who shows up, particularly around that early 1970’s time frame when the Nixon administration had its presidential knickers in a twist over reporting by CBS and The Washington Post in particular.
The power of the federal government to intimidate a free press from the shadows is another reminder of whay a federal shield law is needed to protect journalists from more open intimidation.
By John Eggerton
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.