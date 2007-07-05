Sex and the City: The Made-for-TV Movie

The odd phenomenon of the television show that turned into a film.

Yes, I am talking about Sex and the City. No, I am not talking about



the fact that a long-anticipated feature film of the HBO series has



just got the green light from New Line Cinema to start production this



fall – although this too is true, as reported yesterday by Michael



Ausiello of TV Guide.

Instead, I am thinking of the original Sex and the City, which



always seemed more comfortably cinematic than its fellow television



hits. Of course, Home Box Office had already positioned the series to



sidestep many of traditional television’s constraints, letting stories



flow more smoothly between episodes and over nonexistent commercial



breaks.

But take an HBO show like The Sopranos, which used the structure of



indefinite episode output to create unpredictable realism and loose



ends. Held up to this, Sex and the City took the opposite route. It



wanted to make dramatic, cinematic sense of its characters’ lives, and



by the end, it had.

Sure, the female protagonists of Sex and the City flirted with



tangents, and played hard-to get with an overall plot arc. However,



the show’s fast flicker of changing issues had slowed by the fourth



season to match its character’s deepening relationships. Suddenly



everybody had a husband, a baby, a medical condition. And Carrie?



Carrie had Big.

Carrie met Big in the first episode of the first season. He returned



every few weeks to have relationships, carry out affairs, and maintain



sexual tension with her. At last, the series finale called him back to



sweep Carrie off her feet and claim she was "the one." Disney has had



more ambiguous endings.

Where can a movie adaptation go from there? Either the film takes



place sometime within the series timeline of "eternal spring," or it



picks up after producers have let snow fall on fictional New York, and



drawn a heart around Big and Carrie. The latter would kill the



finale’s fairytale closure, and I suspect it would be the more



interesting choice.

Without the upcoming movie attached, Sex and the City remains the



neatly outlined story of how Carrie met Big. With the movie, the show



suddenly returns to a more open-ended slice of life unfolding. It



loses its cinematic bookends – even if its sequel only fills these in



again.

Ironically, it will take a film to turn the old Sex and the City

back into a television show.