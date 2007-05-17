Seacrest’s Stubble Trouble

As we watched AmericanIdol last night, a friend was less than impressed with host Ryan Seacrest’s latest fashion statement, the suit & stubble combo. Said friend called it the sartorial version of the dreaded mullet hairstyle. The mullet’s subtext is, business in front, party out back, while the Seacrest look hints at the same philosophy: My suit indicates that I’m here for work, but my stubble says, I’m ready to rock. (In Seacrest’s defense, he has one of the few jobs where work and rock are intertwined.)

He also felt the tips of Seacrest’s collar ran a bit long, a la Joe Pesci in GoodFellas. But we’ll save that one for another day.