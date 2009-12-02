Satcaster Will Still 'Dish' You a Merry Christmas

DISH network Wednesday stood by its decision to use Merry Christmas in a TV ad.

In a statement, the network said it had received an “outpouring” of both support and criticism since Bill O’Reilly, a fan of “Merry Christmas” over more generic holiday wishes, put a spotlight on the commercial and branded the company a “patriot.”

“DISH Network acknowledges and respects the diversity of faith in our country,” the company said in a statement, “but at the same time recognizes the overwhelming majority that celebrate Christmas. We cannot imagine that Americans of all faiths would not want to embrace the spirit of the holiday and join us in wishing Christian Americans a very Merry Christmas.”