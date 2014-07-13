Rosenblum Addresses Questions Critical of Broadcast Emmy Nomination Snubs #TCA14

Complete Coverage: 66th Annual Emmy Awards

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Television Academy chairman and CEO Bruce Rosenblum responded to the uproar Sunday over the broadcast snub in the Emmys drama category.

“While we’ll get criticism for one particular show or two particular shows not getting nominated, I think the membership as a whole did a terrific job in identifying the best of television this year,” said Rosenblum during the TCA summer press tour panel for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards.

He added that the Academy, as they do every year, will look at the rules currently in place and assess.

Many of the panel's questions were directed to Rosenblum, who was joined on stage by Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment; Mike Shoemaker, Emmy’s writer and producer of Late Night With Seth Meyers; Emmys host Seth Meyers; and Don Mischer, Emmys executive producer.

After Rosenblum’s initial response, critics continued to press him on the broadcast issue and the submission rules.

“I think it’s less of the rules becoming more fluid,” he said. “I think what’s happened is that our industry’s evolved.”

He added: “We need to be responsive to the way that the industry is evolving. We need to be reflective of the kinds of shows that are being produced. And I do think it’s incumbent upon us to step back; take a look at the rules. Again, not responding to criticism but respond to the evolution that is taking place in our business.”

Mischer echoed - somewhat more forcefully - Rosenblum’s remarks.

“There’s a blurring of the content now with all the shows that are airing on all these different platforms,” said Mischer. “It’s really difficult to have straight ironclad procedures that clearly delineate where every show falls.”

Other highlights from the panel included:

—Rosenblum said very little about the Daytime Emmys, which is put on by sister organization National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and the much talked about red carpet. “We’ve had mutual conversations with our counterparts and we’re optimistic that that situation will not reoccur next year.”

“It certainly won’t occur on our show.”

—Meyers responded to questions of whether or not he is more prepared to host the Emmys this year, saying “I feel certainly the most ready I’ve ever felt.”

—Mischer commented on successful Emmys shows. “It’s the mood in the room that makes the difference,” he said. “And I think that having a humorous approach to everything and keeping the show moving and paced really well I think that’s really the key.”

—Rosenblum said the Creative Arts Emmys will be aired this year on one of the Fox cable networks, adding that the Academy is looking at how the Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast in the future. His comments came after both Mischer and Rosenblum emphasized the importance of treating every Emmy equally.

—The Late Night host rattled off a number of shows that are his favorites, including True Detective, Portlandia, Mad Men, Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad. He added, “ “I do watch television more than I watch movies these days, and I don’t think I am in the minority there.”