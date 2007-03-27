Trending

RIP Jerry Girard

By

We're sorry to hear of the passing of longtime New York sportscaster Jerry Girard. Girard was on WPIX, and was the classic pre-ESPN sports guy: schtik-free sports commentary delivered tartly and smartly and with a thick Bronx accent.

He died of cancer yesterday in Westchester, New York. The NY Times has the obit.
By Michael Malone