Ricki Lake to Tame the Girls of Charm School

VH1’s Charm School is a reality TV show that takes a group of vulgar women who are cast-offs of another reality TV show in which they tried to date Poison singer Bret Michaels and attempts to teach them the niceties of being lady-like. So of course it was only a matter of time before Ricki Lake got involved in the show.

The former talk-show host will take Sharon Osbourne’s place as the Reformer-in-Chief for the upcoming season of Charm School 3 with Ricki Lake which will premiere this summer. The girls on this season’s show will be taught self-improvement through acts of charity and selflessness (and there will be the obligatory $100,000 prize the most selfless winner takes home).

Joining Ricki as “deans” of the school will be, TV personality Alani “La La” Vazquez and radio host Stryker. Gone are the deans of the old school, Daniella Clark, creator of the Frankie B denim line and another Riki, Riki Rachtman, host of MTV’s early 90s rock block Headbangers Ball, lead singer of late 80s LA metal band Virgin and, most fortuitously for his career, friend of Axl Rose.

VH1 will be giving some sneak peaks of the upcoming show before it debuts and will also be airing episodes on demand.

In the years since Lake ended her talk show, she has made a documentary and a book on natural childbirth and birthing options. She is also a board member of the non-profit New Space for Women’s Health in New York.

“We are thrilled to have Ricki spearheading this new take on Charm School,” said Jeff Olde, EVP of original programming and production for VH1. “Ricki certainly knows a thing or two about taking big, loud characters and bringing them to a place of new emotional understanding.”

New emotional understanding? Hmm…let’s just hope no one dukes it out in the first episode.