Report: Jon Stewart Paying Striking Writers

Jon Stewart is paying writers from both Daily Show and Colbert Report two weeks’ worth of salary while they strike, writes Portfolio’s Mixed Media blog, presumably to show his support for their grievances.

Stewart’s intention, says the source, is to ensure his writers will face no financial hardship should the strike, whichkicked off at 3 a.m. local time, conclude within that timeframe.

I can’t help but wonder: Would Craig Kilborn have done that for his scribes?