Remembering Our Top 9/11 Stories

B&C devoted all its daily news to the 9/11 story for several days after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Here are just a few of those dispatches to remind us all of the way that story dominated all our professional, as well as personal lives.

Angell Believed To Have Been on Flight 11

Multiple Emmy winner David Angell and his wife, Lynn, were believed to have been on American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston to Los Angeles early Tuesday morning when it was hijacked and used in the terrorist attacks.

Angell was co-creator of NBC's Frasier, creator of NBC sitcom Wings and was a producer on Cheers, all Paramount-produced sitcoms.

In a statement, Paramount Network Television said: "This has devastated all of us at Paramount. Words cannot express our sorrows. Angell has been at Paramount since 1983 and his talents, wit, humor and grace will be deeply missed."



Fox Cameraman on Flight

Tom Pecorelli, 30, a cameraman for Fox Sports Net working out of Fox Network in Los Angeles, was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11, the flight that was crashed into the World Trade Center.

Pecorelli worked on National Sports Report and The Last Word With Jim Rome.

Kincaid Killed

Karen Kincaid, an attorney with the Washington law firm of Wiley, Rein & Fielding, was killed Tuesday on the plane that left Dulles airport only to crash minutes later into the Pentagon.

"Karen was one of our up-and-coming stars," said Michael Senkowski, partner in the firm and head of its telecommunications practice. Senkowsi called Kincaid a "great lawyer and one of the nicest, kindest human beings you can run across - we're all very much in grief."

Before joining Wiley, Rein, Kincaid, 40, had been a senior lawyer and adviser in the private radio bureau of the FCC.

TV Commentator on Dulles Plane

Frequent TV commentator and former prosecutor Barbara Olson - wife of Solicitor General Ted Olson - was reportedly a passenger on the American Airlines jet headed from Washington's Dulles International Airport to Los Angeles and is believed dead.

Outspoken and attractive, Olson had become a fixture on cable news shows, most recently regarding Congressman Gary Condit and the disappearance of Chandra Levy. Upon hearing the news, Fox News Channel expressed its sadness for its lost colleague over the air.

Six tower broadcasters missing

Six broadcast engineers manning broadcast transmitters in Tower 1 have not been heard from since last Tuesday's attack on the World Trade Center.

WCBS-TV can't account for two of its station engineers. WABC-TV, WNBC-TV, noncommercial WNET(TV) and Fox's WPIX(TV) are missing one employee each.

The NBC engineer is William Steckman. According to an NBC representative, he was last heard from shortly after the first hijacked jetliner hit Tower 1. He said he was "powering down" the transmitter and getting out.

The CBS engineers are Bob Pattison and Isaias Rivera. Robert Seidel, vice president of engineering for the CBS network, said the two engineers, who were on the 103rd floor, called on their cell phone to say they were trapped minutes before the building collapsed.

The missing WABC-TV engineer, 43-year-old Donald DiFranco, was on the 104th floor finishing up work on the DTV digital transmitter that was set to go online soon, said WABC-TV Chief Engineer Kurt Hansen.

WPIX-TV engineering chief Michael Gano said that Steve Jacobson was working on the the 110th floor when the terrorists stuck.

WNET Chief Engineer Ken Devine said his station does not regularly have people at the WTC but one of his engineers, 47-year-old Rod Coppola, happened to be working there Tuesday morning. "It's obviously a very difficult situation."

Nine stations operated separate transmission facilities between the 103rd and 110th floors. CNN also operated a microwave facility on the 110th floor, but no one was there at the time the building came down.

Tower 1 also housed a new digital TV facility that was jointly owned by WABC-TV, WNBC-TV, WNET, WPIX and WWOR-TV and was to be fully operational by next May.

The engineers often worked together through the All-Industry Committee, sharing responsibility for the upkeep of the broadcast antennas.

Akamai Co-Founder Killed

Akamai Technologies co-founder, CTO and board member Daniel C. Lewin, one of the driving forces behind edge server development and video streaming, was killed in the crash of United Airlines flight 11 on Tuesday morning.

George H. Conrades, chairman and chief executive officer of Akamai said in a statement, "Danny was a wonderful human being. He will be deeply missed by his many friends at Akamai. Our thoughts and prayers are with Danny's family, friends and colleagues during this time of national tragedy and personal loss."