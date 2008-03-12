ReelzChannel Reels in 'The Critic'

ReelzChannel, the cable/satellite channel dedicated to movies, acquired The Critic, the short lived but critically acclaimed animated series starring Jon Lovitz. The move comes the same week that the network will roll out in New York City through Time Warner Cable.

To kick off its acquisition, ReelzChannel will air an eight hour marathon Sunday, March 16 before moving the show to its regular timeslot Monday nights at 6:30 p.m., with reruns at 8:30 and 11:30.

The Critic is the network’s second major acquisition in the last few weeks, having acquired the rights to rebroadcast At The Movies with Ebert and Roeper last month.

The show features Jon Lovitz as movie critic Jay Sherman, host of Coming Attractions (signature line: “It Stinks!”).

The Critic, from creators Al Jean and Mike Reiss of The Simpsons, aired on ABC in 1994 and Fox in 1995, before being cancelled.

While The Critic is certainly an old show, it has a cult following. Who knows, if Family Guy and Futurama can be resurrected thanks to cable reruns, why not The Critic?

Well, such a proposition is easier said than done, even though The Critic is one show that definitely does not stink.