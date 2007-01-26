A Question About Padma Lakshmi....
Is Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi a stoner? VH1's Best Week Ever has a tipster that says so.
These aren't the best of times press-wise for the former model. This news comes after five chefs bashed her in New York magazine last week.
