Periscope Could Be Boon for a TV Industry Active on Social Media

It did not take long for the TV industry to embrace Periscope.

Actors, networks and shows have already signed up for the live-streaming video app that Twitter launched on Thursday. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul live-streamed a concert in his living room. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon shared a feed of his monologue rehearsal.

The San Francisco-based company, which was acquired in January for $100 million by Twitter but operates separately, is no doubt hoping that live-streaming mobile videos will find a place — and perhaps fill a void — among the posts and photos and pre-recorded and edited video clips of other popular social media apps.

Users follow accounts on Periscope and receive notifications when one of them has gone live with a feed. Periscope, which is available now for iOS, with an Android version in the works, gives users the option of following the same accounts they follow on Twitter while also offering suggestions of the “most-loved” accounts. When a live stream is in action, followers can post comments for all viewers to see as well as convey their approval with an unlimited number of hearts. Streams can be limited to specific people or open to everyone; when over, they can be saved or erased.

Here is a list of 15 TV accounts to follow on Periscope:

@shondarhimes

@GameOfThrones

@FallonTonight

@CBSThisMorning

@NBCNightlyNews

@midnight

@SportsCenter

@NBCTheVoice

@Brooklyn99FOX

@aaronpaul_8

@IFC

@Bravotv

@Outlander_Starz

@nightlyshow

@AmericanIdol