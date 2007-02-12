Parsons in Pacific Northwest

Former B&C intern Scott Clifford dialed in after seeing Time Warner boss Richard Parsons speak at Oregon State last Thursday. (Scott obviously had more pressing matters, such as midterms and nickel beer night at Scruffy Duffy’s.)

Where, Parsons was asked, does YouTube fit into the new media equation?

“Viacom basically said we’re going to sue (YouTube), and currently we are working with YouTube to find a beneficial partnership. But currently they are using media that I own and worse they are monetizing it and unless some balance is found than that is not going to work.”

Posted by Michael Malone